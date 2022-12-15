John Harold Ross, 95, of Lowville died peacefully at home on the family farm, December 14, 2022. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - John Harold Ross, 95, of Lowville died peacefully at home on the family farm, December 14, 2022. Mr. Ross is survived by his wife of 71 years, Anne Jackson Ross, who he married on September 1, 1951, in the Boonville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Robert Mallory officiating. He and Anne had three children, a daughter, Mrs. Kathryn Yutzy, and two sons, Orrin Jackson Ross (Michele) and John David Ross (Susan). He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Stephen Yutzy (Alison), Michael Yutzy (Kristen), Philip Yutzy (Catherine), Daniel Yutzy, Angela Peters (Tyler), Brandon Ross (Crystal), Chelsie Ross, Kristie Spellen (Brandon), Abbie Ross, Taylor Ross, and eleven great grandchildren.

John was born to Orrin Franklin and Ella Evans Ross on September 6, 1927. He is preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings, and son-in -law, Mark Yutzy. He was a favorite uncle to forty-two nieces and nephews. Throughout his life, he enjoyed being with youngsters, most recently finding great pleasure in interacting with his great grandchildren.

A life-long resident of Lowville, John graduated from Lowville Academy in 1945. He attended Cornell University and then joined his parents at Ross Farms. Eventually, he established a milk processing business, and opened Rossdale’s Dairy Bar on Utica Blvd.

John was an active member and past trustee of the Lowville United Methodist Church. He was instrumental in a church renovation in the 1960s and always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. In the mid 1990′s John was one of the founding members of the Lewis County Hospital Citizens Task Group and succeeded in halting the efforts to privatize Lewis County General Hospital. He then went on to serve two terms as a Lewis County Legislator and was the legislative representative to the fair board. He was a member of the Lowville Elks, a 60-year member of the Lowville Masonic Lodge #134, a lifetime member of the Grange, and a 4-H leader.

John was passionate about the agricultural community. He was elected to and served on the Agway Board for District 5 from 1977-1995. He was also a past president for the New York State Milk Dealer Association, and a director for the Lowville Farmers Co-op, Inc., including several years as Chairman of the Board. An advocate for youth, he enjoyed being an advisor for the FFA of Lowville Academy.

Visitation for John will be on Tuesday, December 20th at Noon at the Lowville United Methodist Church, followed by a service at 1:00pm, with the Rev. Denise Bowen officiating. A spring graveside service will be on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1:00pm in West Lowville Rural Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent in John’s name to the FFA Scholarship fund at Lowville Academy and Central School, 7668 North State St., or the Lowville United Methodist Church, 7618 North State St., Lowville. The arrangements are with the Sundquist Funeral Home, On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

