Joseph Anthony Sienkiewicz, 92, of Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Anthony Sienkiewicz, 92, of Main Street, passed away Monday morning, December 12, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family, his caregivers, and Lewis County Hospice.

He is survived by four children, Michael (Loretta) Sienkiewicz of Frederick, MD, Peter Sienkiewicz of Athol, MA, Matthew (Jori) Sienkiewicz of Warrenton, VA, Andrea Marilley (Aaron King) of Watertown; eight grandchildren, Cathleen Camara, Joseph Sienkiewicz, Connor Sienkiewicz, Eric and Adam Sienkiewicz, Alexandra, Julia and Andrew Marilley; five great-grandchildren, Mariah, Adriana, Clara, Noah and Calvin Sienkiewicz; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his wife, Pearl T. Sienkiewicz; a daughter-in-law, Petra Sienkiewicz.

Joseph was born on Tuesday, June 24, 1930 in Athol, Massachusetts, a son of the late Joseph and Victoria Davidonis Sienkiewicz. He was raised in Athol, and he attended Athol High School, where he graduated in 1948. Upon graduation he was selected into the four year apprentice program for General Electric in Lynn, Massachusetts while simultaneously enrolling himself in Massachusetts Institute of Technology night school at Lowell Institute. Joseph married the love of his life, Pearl T. De Veau on September 13, 1952 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wakefield, MA. Shortly after, he was drafted into the United States Army where he was accepted into the Machinist Leadership School. He served the United States Army and his country in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1953 and enrolled into the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Mechanical Engineering Program. He graduated in 1958. He was hired by Proctor and Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio when his entry level test scored the highest of any participant. Joseph headed several operations. He was responsible for the automatic checkware system for Duncan Hines cake mix in Nebraska and the leader of Pampers diapers entire operation in Michigan. He moved his family to South-Hadley, Massachusetts and worked for Scott Graphics. In August, 1978, the family moved to their current residence in Beaver Falls. He completed his career in Lowville, NY with Pajco, Inc.

He was a communicant and active member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan. He was an avid fisherman and held fishing derbies for the youth. He enjoyed family, reading, dancing and playing cards.

The family would like to thank Lewis County Office of the Aging, Lewis County Hospice and all of the caregivers for their love and kindness shown Joe during this difficult time.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Contributions may be made in memory of Joseph A. Sienkiewicz to Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 98166, Washington, D.C. 20090.

