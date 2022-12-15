Michele M. Lanning, 67, of Watertown

Michele M. Lanning, 67, of N. California Ave, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at home. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michele M. Lanning, 67, of N. California Ave, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at home.

Michele was born on April 15, 1955 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Ellen Swayze. She was employed with the USA MEDDAC on Fort Drum for 36 years until her retirement.

On December 31, 1982 she married Edward C. Lanning.

Michele enjoyed bowling and was a member of the 600 Club for a time. She enjoyed cooking and sharing recipes with loved ones and was an active member of the Eagles Club Aerie 782 for many years. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and will be sorely missed.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 40 years, Edward; two children, Santina Lanning of Watertown and Edward Lanning and his companion Jennifer Fuller of Watertown; a brother, Scott Swayze of Watertown; and two grandchildren, Joslyn Lanning and Elliana Mae Lanning.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 4-6pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 6pm.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

