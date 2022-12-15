More snow warnings issued for region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued more warnings going into the weekend.

A winter storm warning for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties is in effect through 10 p.m. Friday.

The NWS forecasts snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, with the greatest accumulations across the Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks. Winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour are possible.

The second NWS warning is a lake effect snow warning which could dump an additional 8 to 14 inches of snow, with the greatest amounts across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and western foothills of the Adirondacks.

The lake effect warning goes into effect at 1 a.m. Saturday and continues through 7 p.m. Monday.

St. Lawrence County’s winter storm warning goes into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday and continues through 1 p.m. Saturday.

The NWS says heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 4 to 10 inches.

There have already been a number of cancelations and delays. See them here.

