Part of Leray Street closed today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Leray Street in Watertown will be closed today.

City Water Distribution crews are doing road repairs at 653 Leray Street, which means they need to shut down the street from West Lynde to Gale.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. If traveling through, motorists should exercise caution when encountering work crews and work zones.

They expect to reopen the street at 4 PM.

