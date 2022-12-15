Part of Leray Street closed today

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Leray Street in Watertown will be closed today.

City Water Distribution crews are doing road repairs at 653 Leray Street, which means they need to shut down the street from West Lynde to Gale.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. If traveling through, motorists should exercise caution when encountering work crews and work zones.

They expect to reopen the street at 4 PM.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected
The scene of a school bus - truck collision in the Town of Pamelia Wednesday morning.
Child injured in truck-bus collision
Black River
State: Watertown sent 8 million gallons of sewage, rainwater into Black River last month
Allis Chalmers tractors. A gathering of tractor enthusiasts will be held this summer in St....
Emily’s ag report: calling all tractor lovers
Wake Up Weather
Wednesday’s weather: storm watch posted

Latest News

WWNY Pics of The Week for December 15
Send It To 7 Pics of The Week: Christmas in full swing!
Wake Up Weather
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
WWNY
‘It’s a Wonderful Life: Live from WVL Radio Theatre’ coming to Clayton Opera House
WWNY Ogdensburg man receives Red Cross hero award