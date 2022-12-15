Probation officer accused of stalking, official misconduct

By Diane Rutherford
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County probation officer is accused of official misconduct and stalking.

The sheriff’s office arrested 52-year-old Danielle Larson of the town of Champion on Wednesday afternoon.

In June, Larson allegedly sent someone a video of herself firing her service weapon, accompanied by a threatening message.

She’s also accused of telling a probationer under her supervision to spy on someone for her in August.

Between August and October, the alleged victim said Larson repeatedly inserted herself into their personal affairs despite being told to stop.

Larson faces misdemeanor counts of official misconduct of a public servant and fourth-degree stalking.

She was arraigned Wednesday and released on her own recognizance.

The District Attorney’s Office said a special prosecutor will be assigned to this case.

The county probation director did not return our calls for comment.

