DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. “Birdie” Thomas, 64, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on December 12, 2022, where he was under the care of his loving family with the help of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Robert was born on August 28, 1958, in Watertown, NY, son of Robert and Beverly (Roach) Thomas. He graduated from Sackets Harbor Central School in 1977.

He married the love of his life and soulmate, Jody Jobson, on October 19, 1985, at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Watertown. The couple have always resided in the Dexter area.

Robert was presently employed at Colello Air Technology in Watertown and prior to that he worked most of his life as a self-employed contractor.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his sports cards, memorabilia and he enjoyed trading and attending sports cards events. Every summer he would set up a booth at the General Brown Days where he displayed his collection. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys and NY Yankees fan. After working all week, he looked forward to his Friday nights with his Pillar Point Crew. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his time with his grandchildren. Robert’s family was and will always be his pride and joy.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Jody Thomas, and three sons along with their significant others: Gordon Thomas (Christi Johnson), Brownville, NY, Robert (Olivia) Thomas, Dexter, NY and Dallas Thomas and his fiancé Mackenzie Colello, Watertown, NY. His five grandchildren, Camden, Vivian, Colton, Demi and Paislee. His father, Robert J. Thomas Sr., Texas; 13 siblings, Debbie Thomas, Christopher Thomas, Kimberly Maitland, Brenda Anderson, Robin Bird, Raymond Bird, Brandi Thomas, Julie Freeman, Christine Gallinger, Glenn Busto, Michelle Busto, Donna Hodkinson, and Valerie Morris; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Beverly Busto - Narrow on December 20, 2001.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 18th at the Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow the calling hours on Sunday at 4 p.m., at the funeral home, with Rev. Christopher Carrara.

In lieu of flowers donations please consider making a donation to raise funds to cover the funeral expenses. No donation is too small, and your support would be greatly appreciated. Donations may be made on the funeral home website or directly to the funeral home.

Condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

