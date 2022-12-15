Send It To 7 Pics of The Week: Christmas in full swing!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you had any doubt, the holidays are in full swing.

I found lots of proof in the pictures you sent us this week, using “Send It To 7″ on our web site or app.

I just have to start with this adorable duo, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, sent in by Sean O’Brien.

Next up: Maybe Tine Clark’s dog “Peanut” is Santa’s helper.

Sophie the cat looks tempted to knock a tree over. Pam Putney better keep a close eye on her...

Sharon Fitzpatrick went walking in a winter wonderland in Tylerville.

And MaryJane Ball saw seven swans a swimming! literally!

Amanda Brown shared the Shop with a Cop parade from this weekend. Local first responders took children around for Christmas presents - and made some noise while they were at it.

Cynthia Ottoway was busy making Christmas cookies with her family. Some of them were dressed to the nines.

And finally, the Carthage Elks Club shared its 74th annual SHOE party. Hundreds of kids could send a letter to Santa and get a free pair of shoes, and winter hats and mittens. Wonderful job to the volunteers and donors who made that possible.

