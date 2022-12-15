Sheryl S. (Short) Smith, 76, of Canton died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, where she had been a patient for a short time. She was surrounded by her family. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Sheryl S. (Short) Smith, 76, of Canton died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, where she had been a patient for a short time. She was surrounded by her family.

Sheryl was born June 25, 1946 in Canton, a daughter of the late Lowell and Gladys (Cloce) Short along with her step-mother Dorothy. She graduated from Canton High School and later from Canton ATC with an associate’s degree in business administration. On August 24, 1968, Sheryl was united in marriage to John Smith at St. Mary’s Church Canton, with the union being celebrated by Fr. O’Brien.

Sheryl began working at the Clark Insurance Agency in Canton and then became a self-employed seamstress and was proud of all her work through the years. She also helped work the family farm when needed, milking cows while John and the boys hayed. Sheryl was most happy when surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren, who she cherished, including her grand puppy Jack. She loved taking care of others, especially if it meant cooking a big meal and her famous Christmas cookies. She never needed an excuse for a party or to sit and relax in the porch swing.

She was a past member of the Morley Fire Auxiliary, a communicant and devout volunteer with St. Mary’s Church and St. Mary’s School, working the Christmas Bazaar for several years.

Sheryl is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, John Smith, daughter, Ann (Robert) Pike and son, Steven Smith; grandchildren, Matthew and Mackenzie Pike, siblings, William (Lyn) Short, Edwin Short, Barbara LaDuke, Michael (Carol) Soucy and Phyllis (Glendon) Poore. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lowell and Gladys Short and Dorothy Short, she was predeceased by brothers, David Short and Father Timothy Soucy and a baby sister.

Calling hours will be held privately. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Church, Canton with Father Bryan Stitt, pastor, celebrating.

Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 68 Court Street; Canton, New York 13617. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com

Arrangements for Sheryl S. (Short) Smith are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.