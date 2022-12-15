SUNY Canton class learning lessons as FISU World University Games approach

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The FISU World University Games are coming to Canton, Potsdam and Lake Placid next month. One class at SUNY Canton is using the games to learn more about the careers they want to go into.

Francesco Palumbo’s sports management class at SUNY Canton is getting ready to help organize the 2023 FISU World University Games when athletes come to town in January to play hockey.

“These games have brought in many professionals from across many sports industries with World Cup games, for example, or the Olympics. So these students have had a chance all semester long to learn from them and learn about all the different things that need to go on for these games to happen,” he said.

While a majority of the action is happening on the ice, it’s what’s happening off the ice that’s making the games what they are for 2023.

Students will be taking on roles like providing live updates as the games are played., helping teams get from one venue to the next, and organizing equipment.

SUNY Canton student Brennan Harmer will help hand out equipment and be a warm-up coordinator.

“I really learned more about every single detail that goes into what these games are all about and we met with a ton of people. We met both the people at FISU and from Lake Placid and just how minuscule of the detail that they have to put in and how much it relates to every single part of the games,” he said.

The games are January 12 through 22 at Lake Placid and in Canton and Potsdam where a majority of the hockey games will be played.

Within a month’s time, venues will be set up and the international competition involving more than 2,000 athletes will begin.

