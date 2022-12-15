Thursday sports: Watertown takes win in OT

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown took a 59-52 win over South Jefferson in overtime Wednesday, in boys high school basketball.

The Cyclones opened with 10 points before the Spartans had a run of their own.

High school basketball - boys

Harrisville 54, Norwood Norfolk 18

South Lewis 54, LaFargeville 34

Lowville 57, Carthage 44

Potsdam 60, Salmon River 38

Chateaugay 63, St. Lawrence Central 48

Tupper Lake 84, St. Regis Falls 34

High school basketball - girls

Harrisville - Thousand Islands, postponed

Canton 58, Heuvelton 56

St. Lawrence Central, Parishville Hopkinton - postponed

High school hockey - boys

Potsdam 6, St. Lawrence Central 1

Massena 10, Tupper Lake 0

High school hockey - girls

Potsdam 8, Massena 0

Oswego 3, Canton 2

High school wrestling

Massena, Gouverneur - postponed

