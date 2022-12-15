Thursday sports: Watertown takes win in OT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown took a 59-52 win over South Jefferson in overtime Wednesday, in boys high school basketball.
The Cyclones opened with 10 points before the Spartans had a run of their own. To watch video from the game, click on the picture above this note.
High school basketball - boys
Harrisville 54, Norwood Norfolk 18
South Lewis 54, LaFargeville 34
Lowville 57, Carthage 44
Potsdam 60, Salmon River 38
Chateaugay 63, St. Lawrence Central 48
Tupper Lake 84, St. Regis Falls 34
High school basketball - girls
Harrisville - Thousand Islands, postponed
Canton 58, Heuvelton 56
St. Lawrence Central, Parishville Hopkinton - postponed
High school hockey - boys
Potsdam 6, St. Lawrence Central 1
Massena 10, Tupper Lake 0
High school hockey - girls
Potsdam 8, Massena 0
Oswego 3, Canton 2
High school wrestling
Massena, Gouverneur - postponed
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.