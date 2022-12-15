Thursday sports: Watertown takes win in OT

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown took a 59-52 win over South Jefferson in overtime Wednesday, in boys high school basketball.

The Cyclones opened with 10 points before the Spartans had a run of their own. To watch video from the game, click on the picture above this note.

High school basketball - boys

Harrisville 54, Norwood Norfolk 18

South Lewis 54, LaFargeville 34

Lowville 57, Carthage 44

Potsdam 60, Salmon River 38

Chateaugay 63, St. Lawrence Central 48

Tupper Lake 84, St. Regis Falls 34

High school basketball - girls

Harrisville - Thousand Islands, postponed

Canton 58, Heuvelton 56

St. Lawrence Central, Parishville Hopkinton - postponed

High school hockey - boys

Potsdam 6, St. Lawrence Central 1

Massena 10, Tupper Lake 0

High school hockey - girls

Potsdam 8, Massena 0

Oswego 3, Canton 2

High school wrestling

Massena, Gouverneur - postponed

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected
The scene of a school bus - truck collision in the Town of Pamelia Wednesday morning.
Child injured in truck-bus collision
Black River
State: Watertown sent 8 million gallons of sewage, rainwater into Black River last month
Allis Chalmers tractors. A gathering of tractor enthusiasts will be held this summer in St....
Emily’s ag report: calling all tractor lovers
Wake Up Weather
Wednesday’s weather: storm watch posted

Latest News

WWNY Pics of The Week for December 15
Send It To 7 Pics of The Week: Christmas in full swing!
Traffic Advisory
Part of Leray Street closed today
Wake Up Weather
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
WWNY
‘It’s a Wonderful Life: Live from WVL Radio Theatre’ coming to Clayton Opera House