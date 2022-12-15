Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.

So here’s how it works, courtesy of the National Weather Service:

- Jefferson & Lewis counties: A winter storm warning starts at 10 this morning, and runs until 10 Friday night. We’re talking 8-16 inches over the course of a day and a half, with Tug Hill getting the most of it.

That’s followed almost immediately by a winter storm watch, which lasts from late Friday night through Tuesday evening - and in this case, the Weather Serice says a total of nine inches of snow or more can be expected.

But...Jefferson and Lewis counties are big places, and the snow this weekend is lake effect, which is notoriously fickle about where it lands, and how long it stays. And the Weather Service does say - in its detailed discussion of the next few days - that it looks like Watertown will be spared the worst of it. And again, we’re talking nine plus inches, but spread out over four days.

- St. Lawrence County: the big county is simple - the Weather Service now places all of it under a winter storm warning, starting at 10 PM tonight to 1 PM Saturday. Look for 4-10 inches of snow to fall,

What we’ll be watching for most closely today is more detail on the path of the lake effect snow this weekend, and the duration of the snow in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.