Verda M. LaMora, 98, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Verda M. LaMora, 98, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mrs. LaMora passed away Thursday morning at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with family at her side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Verda M. LaMora.

