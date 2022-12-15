Voting underway for T.I. school district’s $23M capital project

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Voters in the Thousand Islands Central School District are deciding the fate of a $23 million capital project.

Polls are open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the high school library.

The district says the project would have no impact on school taxes because it would be funded through state aid, the capital reserve fund and expiring debt.

The project would include a number of improvements, including renovating the middle/high school cafeteria and auditorium.

Asbestos would be removed from the Guardino and Bashaw elementary schools.

If voters approve the project, construction would get underway in the summer of 2024 and be completed by the summer of 2027.

