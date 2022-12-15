Voting underway for T.I. school district’s $23M capital project

Thousand Islands Central School District
Thousand Islands Central School District(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Voters in the Thousand Islands Central School District are deciding the fate of a $23 million capital project.

Polls are open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the high school library.

The district says the project would have no impact on school taxes because it would be funded through state aid, the capital reserve fund and expiring debt.

The project would include a number of improvements, including renovating the middle/high school cafeteria and auditorium.

Asbestos would be removed from the Guardino and Bashaw elementary schools.

If voters approve the project, construction would get underway in the summer of 2024 and be completed by the summer of 2027.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected
Wake Up Weather
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
The scene of a school bus - truck collision in the Town of Pamelia Wednesday morning.
Child injured in truck-bus collision
Black River
State: Watertown sent 8 million gallons of sewage, rainwater into Black River last month
Allis Chalmers tractors. A gathering of tractor enthusiasts will be held this summer in St....
Emily’s ag report: calling all tractor lovers

Latest News

Exercise graphic.
Fitness with Jamie: an inexpensive workout tool
Clayton Opera House
Watch: coming up at the Clayton Opera House
High school basketball graphic
Thursday sports: Watertown takes win in OT
WWNY Pics of The Week for December 15
Send It To 7 Pics of The Week: Christmas in full swing!