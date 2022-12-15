Watch: coming up at the Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re always glad to see Julie Garnsey, Executive Director at the Clayton Opera House.

Julie stopped by 7 News This Morning Thursday, and brought word of some upcoming events - plus a sneak peak at the schedule of shows for 2023.

A couple of events are happening soon - in fact, country music performer Aaron Tippin is at the Opera House tonight at 7:30.

Then, Saturday, there’s an interesting, fun take on the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Four actors do the show live, and they do it as if it’s an old-time radio show, with each actor doing various parts, everyone gathered around microphones. That’s at 3 PM.

Get more info by visiting www.claytonoperahouse.com, and watch Julie’s visit with Beth and Makenzie by clicking on the picture of the Opera House at the top of this post.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.