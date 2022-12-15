Watch: coming up at the Clayton Opera House

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re always glad to see Julie Garnsey, Executive Director at the Clayton Opera House.

Julie stopped by 7 News This Morning Thursday, and brought word of some upcoming events - plus a sneak peak at the schedule of shows for 2023.

A couple of events are happening soon - in fact, country music performer Aaron Tippin is at the Opera House tonight at 7:30.

Then, Saturday, there’s an interesting, fun take on the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Four actors do the show live, and they do it as if it’s an old-time radio show, with each actor doing various parts, everyone gathered around microphones. That’s at 3 PM.

Get more info by visiting www.claytonoperahouse.com, and watch Julie’s visit with Beth and Makenzie by clicking on the picture of the Opera House at the top of this post.

