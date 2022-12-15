WWNY-TV’s Mel Busler named recipient of prestigious award

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Congratulations are in order for a member of the 7 News family.

Our sports director Mel Busler has been named the recipient of the 2022 Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award.

The prestigious award is given to a person who has outstanding citizenship, achievement, leadership, dedication, and motivation.

Not only is Mel the longtime sports director at WWNY-TV, he’s is involved in a number of organizations including the Disabled Persons Action Organization, Relay for Life, Meals on Wheels, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, American Heart Association, Salvation Army, Volunteer Transportation Center, Victims Assistance Center, Watertown Urban Mission, Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon, and many more.

The award will be formally presented at a dinner hosted by the Greater Watertown–North Country Chamber of Commerce on March 2 in the banquet room at Faichney Drive Business Complex.

Congratulations, Mel!

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.