WWNY-TV’s Mel Busler named recipient of prestigious award

Mel Busler
Mel Busler(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Congratulations are in order for a member of the 7 News family.

Our sports director Mel Busler has been named the recipient of the 2022 Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award.

The prestigious award is given to a person who has outstanding citizenship, achievement, leadership, dedication, and motivation.

Not only is Mel the longtime sports director at WWNY-TV, he’s is involved in a number of organizations including the Disabled Persons Action Organization, Relay for Life, Meals on Wheels, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, American Heart Association, Salvation Army, Volunteer Transportation Center, Victims Assistance Center, Watertown Urban Mission, Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon, and many more.

The award will be formally presented at a dinner hosted by the Greater Watertown–North Country Chamber of Commerce on March 2 in the banquet room at Faichney Drive Business Complex.

Congratulations, Mel!

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected
Wake Up Weather
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
The scene of a school bus - truck collision in the Town of Pamelia Wednesday morning.
Child injured in truck-bus collision
Black River
State: Watertown sent 8 million gallons of sewage, rainwater into Black River last month
Allis Chalmers tractors. A gathering of tractor enthusiasts will be held this summer in St....
Emily’s ag report: calling all tractor lovers

Latest News

COVID-19 testing
Free rapid Covid tests now being offered
The FISU World University Games are coming to Canton, Potsdam and Lake Placid next month. One...
SUNY Canton class learning lessons as FISU World University Games approach
Thousand Islands Central School District
Voting underway for T.I. school district’s $23M capital project
Exercise graphic.
Fitness with Jamie: an inexpensive workout tool