Andrew D. Adner, 85, of Deer River

DEER RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Andrew D. Adner, 85, of Route 26, Deer River, passed away Wednesday evening, December 14,2022 at the Albany Medical Center in Albany following a brief illness.

Andy was born September 24,1937 in Lowville, the son of the late Robert and Carrie (Beck) Adner Sr. He entered the U.S. Army shortly after his education and served as a military policeman during the Korean War. His first marriage ended in divorce, and he later married Lois Snyder. They were together for 40 years until her death in 2013. The couple lived in Sandy Creek for many years and after her death, Andy moved to Deer River. Andy was a truck driver, working for Oneida Freight for over 30 years and then for Carolina Freight until his retirement. He then was a chaser for Davidson Chevrolet, driving everywhere, which he truly enjoyed.

Andy loved spending time at his camp, fishing, and hunting. His NFL football team was the Philadelphia Eagles, and he followed all collegiate basketball, especially Syracuse University. He always had a fresh joke to tell and was a great storyteller. Andy enjoyed the time spent at all of his favorite diners with all of his friends.

Susan would like to send a special thank you to her son Christopher for always being there for his grandfather. They were the very best hunting and fishing buddies and spent many wonderful hours at camp.

He is survived by two daughters: Susan (Stephen) Gray of Copenhagen and Tina Thomas, one son: Clint Adner, a stepson, Dale Elliott, a brother: Robert Adner Jr. of Tonawanda, his companion, Shirley Exford of Carthage and his grandchildren, Christopher, Carrie, Jamie and Jeremiah and great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother, James Adner, an infant brother, Melvin Adner and four sisters, Grace Adams, Irene Baillargeon, Betty Taylor and Alice Wilton.

In keeping with his wishes to be cremated, there will be a graveside service in the Spring in Sandy Creek Cemetery and the family will be planning a Celebration of Life, at a date and time to be announced in the Spring. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

Memorial donations may be made to the Rainbow Community c/o 1st Floor of Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

