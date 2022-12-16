Arts All-Star: Ella Goodenbery

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Ella Goodenbery will tell you that when she was little, she wanted to be a dancer.

So starting when she was five, Ella’s parents got her lessons.

The result?

“Dance has definitely made me a better person,” Ella says. “It’s given me a really good work ethic.”

It’s also made Ella, a student at South Jefferson Central School, the 7 News Arts All-Star for the week of December 15.

