Charles A. Miller, 70, of Copenhagen

Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Charles A. Miller, 70, of Copenhagen, NY, passed away on December 16, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on April 12, 1952 in Watertown, NY, son of George and Betty (Spink) Miller, and he attended Brownville schools.

Mr. Miller was a heavy equipment operator for the Town of Rutland Highway Department for 43 years, retiring on April 6, 2018.

He enjoyed frequenting the local diners and harassing the help and meeting up with good friends.

Among his survivors are his wife, Barbara Miller, Albion, NY; four children, Timothy (Amy) Miller, Copenhagen, NY, James Miller and Andrea O’Connor, Watertown, NY, Thomas (Hope) Miller, Copenhagen, NY and Bridgit Ayen and Tim Woodworth, Philadelphia, NY; five grandchildren, Gregory, Henry, Caden, Zoey and Halle; a sister in law, Nancy Miller, Watertown, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his brother, Douglas Miller on September 5, 2021.

Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

