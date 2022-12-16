Charlotte Mary Lord, 83, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte Mary Lord passed away Tuesday, December 13th at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where she had been a resident for several years. She was 83 years old.

Born November 28, 1939, in Syracuse, NY the daughter to the late Warren and Merle Olin Cobb.

Charlotte is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Karen Lord, Canastota, a sister and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Philip on June 25, 2022, and her son Philip Jr.

A graveside service will be held for Charlotte and Philip at Woodside Cemetery in the spring.

Online condolence may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

