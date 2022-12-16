Friday’s weather: we’re in it

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As promised, the north country is seeing significant snow Friday morning, with more to come.

As a result, some schools and other organizations are delaying opening or closing for the day. See the list here. Also, there’s a travel advisory from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department. Obviously, be extra careful if you’re traveling today.

That said, what’s fallen so far is not overwhelming, at least in the Watertown area.

Here’s what we’re expecting:

- Jefferson and Lewis counties are under a winter storm warning through Monday, first for snow from that big storm which has swept through the rest of the country - that’s what we’re getting now - and this weekend for lake effect snow.

In general, we’ll see three to five inches today, another one to two tonight, then more this weekend. How much more? Not much outside of the lake effect bands, but if you’re in one - like the Tug Hill - you could see three to four feet this weekend.

As for timing, because of the way this lake effect works, overnight tonight should be fairly quiet, with the snow machine cranking up at daybreak Saturday.

St. Lawrence County skips the lake effect, so its winter storm warning ends Saturday afternoon. The big county could see up to 10 inches of snow.

