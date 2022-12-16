General Brown finds no threat to school safety after student’s remark

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - “There was no threat to school safety.” That’s what the superintendent of the General Brown Central School District wrote in a letter to parents Friday.

Brian Moore said a student reportedly made a comment Thursday about “shooting up the school.”

Officials were informed Friday.

Administrators and the school safety officer enacted threat assessment protocols and involved the New York State Police Investigative Unit, which determined there was no threat to school safety.

“Clearly such words that endanger the safety of our school and cause unnecessary anxiety for our school community are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Moore wrote. “It is my intent to inform all parents and guardians that school district officials will use all tools at our disposal to secure our buildings. This includes the most severe penalties under the General Brown Central School District Code of Conduct and referrals to local law enforcement agencies for appropriate legal action.”

Moore thanked those who alerted school officials to what they heard.

