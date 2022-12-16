Happening this weekend: Santa’s Workshop

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re counting down the days to Christmas, and if you have little ones, consider a trip to Black River Saturday, where Santa’s workshop will be in full swing.

The workshop is free, and is the project of several organizations.

It’s at Bethany Lodge #821, 123 LeRay Street from noon to 8 PM, and if you come by, you can see some of how Santa works his magic, and help out with your own holiday projects. For more information call 315-489-9730.

And did we mention Santa and the missus will be there? They will.

Dolly Byard, Worthy matron, Bethany Chapter #343, and William Jones, representing Solomon Wallace Lodge #125, stopped by 7 News This Morning Friday to talk about the workshop. Click on the picture at the top of this note to watch.

