Heavy wet snow causes downed trees, power outages, fender benders

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - There are multiple reports of cars off roads, power outages and downed tree limbs in the tri-county area.

In St. Lawrence County, National Grid reported more than 1,800 customers lost electricity Friday afternoon.

A couple of dozen households in Lewis County were without power as well.

National Grid says restoration is expected by 6 p.m. Friday.

In St. Lawrence County, officials were busy working to keep roads clear.

Canton Town Highway Department crews, armed with 12 tons of sand, took to the highways.

Foreman Mark Rood has cleared town roads for more than 30 years. Friday’s snow, to him, is typical.

“We’re having a pretty good storm that is wet and heavy and very slippery. It’s not something we haven’t seen before, but it is pretty messy out there today,” he said.

While plows were out clearing roads, residents spent the day clearing their driveways and sidewalks.

Rick Glidden said he’s taking it easy because the snow is so heavy.

“If you’re going to shovel and you’re an older person, I would suggest you take it kind of easy and just do it because it’s pretty heavy snow today,” he said.

Whether it’s shoveling or plowing, St. Lawrence County gets a bout of snow as we head closer to Christmas.

