Horses electrocuted by downed power line

TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - State police say two horses were electrocuted Friday when they stepped on a power line that had been brought down by the snow.

It happened on State Route 68 near the intersection of Old State Road in the St. Lawrence County town of Lisbon at around 11:40 a.m.

Troopers say an Amish man, Eli Glick, was operating a horse-drawn snow plow when the animals stepped on a live power line.

The horses were killed. Glick was not injured.

“He’s very lucky nothing happened to him,” said Trooper Brandi Ashley, New York State Police Troop B public information officer.

Police said National Grid was called to the scene and repaired the line.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.