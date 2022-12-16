Lori A. Paige, of Watertown

The funeral service for Lori A. Paige will be 6:00pm Wednesday, December 21st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Lori A. Paige will be 6:00pm Wednesday, December 21st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be precede the service beginning at 3:00pm. A spring burial in Black River Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date.

Lori passed peacefully on Thursday, December 15th at the home of her brother and sister in law, Mark and Denise Long, under the care of her niece/God daughter, Amber M.Long, and niece, Jaimie M. Hughes, as well as, Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born in Watertown, New York on February 18, 1960, she was a daughter to the late Earl W. Sr and Joyce M. Long. Lori worked in various fields of business but found her passion to be that of real estate. She worked for several real estate agencies prior to obtaining her license in real estate brokerage and owning her own business, Salmon River Realty, in Sandy Creek New York.

Lori is survived by her daughter, Kimberly M. Smith, granddaughter, Kara J. Bergman, grandson, Talon J. Galloway and three great grandchildren, as well as a brother, Earl W. (Cindy) Long Jr. (Florida), sister, Jo Anne Snyder (Watertown), Mark A. (Denise) Long (Watertown) and brother, Brian S. Long (Mark Landas) (Virginia). Along with several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

Lori is predeceased by her late husband, Fred A. Paige, brother, Wayne N. Long, and sister, Linda L. Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Hospice of Jefferson County and The American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

