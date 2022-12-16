Morning sports: Mashaw hits 1,000
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - It didn’t take Nate Mashaw long Thursday night to cross the thousand point mark, becoming the first Heuvelton boys’ player in 27 years to do so.
Mashaw ended up with 19 points, as Heuvelton beat Norwood Norfolk, 77-26.
Also Thursday, Massena held off a late rally from Canton to win 50-42 in boys’ basketball.
We have video from both games. To watch, click on the picture of Nate and his parents.
High school basketball - boys
Sackets Harbor 100, Lyme 21
High school basketball - girls
Sackets Harbor 56, Lyme 26
Indian River 57, Lowville 23
Hammond 66, Madrid Waddington 27
OFA 55, Norwood Norfolk 22
High school volleyball
Watertown 3, Carthage 0
High school hockey - boys
IHC 3, Liverpool 3
Tupper Lake 3, Saranac Lake Placid 3
High school swimming - boys
Lowville 59, Canton 24
Lowville 61, Gouverneur 16
Canton 38, Gouverneur 33
Watertown 129.5
Indian River 44.5
