Morning sports: Mashaw hits 1,000

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - It didn’t take Nate Mashaw long Thursday night to cross the thousand point mark, becoming the first Heuvelton boys’ player in 27 years to do so.

Mashaw ended up with 19 points, as Heuvelton beat Norwood Norfolk, 77-26.

Also Thursday, Massena held off a late rally from Canton to win 50-42 in boys’ basketball.

High school basketball - boys

Sackets Harbor 100, Lyme 21

High school basketball - girls

Sackets Harbor 56, Lyme 26

Indian River 57, Lowville 23

Hammond 66, Madrid Waddington 27

OFA 55, Norwood Norfolk 22

High school volleyball

Watertown 3, Carthage 0

High school hockey - boys

IHC 3, Liverpool 3

Tupper Lake 3, Saranac Lake Placid 3

High school swimming - boys

Lowville 59, Canton 24

Lowville 61, Gouverneur 16

Canton 38, Gouverneur 33

Watertown 129.5

Indian River 44.5

