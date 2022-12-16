Richard A. Youngs, 78 of Hammond

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Richard A. Youngs, age 78 of Hammond, will be held on Tuesday (December 20, 2022 at 12:00pm at the Brier Hill Fire Hall with Pastor David Sheppard officiating. Mr. Youngs passed away on December 15, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Surviving is his wife Connie of 54 years of Hammond; a son Marty (Shelly) Youngs of Hammond; four daughters Laura (Albert) Richard of Hammond, Missy (Randy) Rolfe of Lisbon, Penni (Ricky) Bass of Hammond and Amanda (Ray) Johnson of Dekalb Jct; 15 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a brother Terry Youngs of Hammond and a sister Joy (Jan) Rutherford of Alabama; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by five brothers Doug Youngs, Donald Youngs, Roger Youngs, Weldon Youngs, & Kenneth Klock and two sisters Lucille Ferguson and Rita Weller.

Richard was born on January 12, 1944 in Hammond, a son of Roy & Ida (Beadle) Youngs. He attended Hammond School for his education, and later married Constance Flight on July 20, 1968.

During his career he farmed for area families, road construction and worked as a laborer for NYS Department of Transportation for 20 years retiring in 2006. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, outdoor activities, watching NASCAR and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Brier Hill Fire Department. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

