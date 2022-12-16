Rondon pleads guilty to gun charge

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 25-year-old town of Watertown man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to a charge that he possessed a sawed-off shotgun.

Rafael Rondon is also set to be sentenced in March for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021; he pleaded guilty to obstruction in that case.

During the investigation into his actions on January 6, officials say Rondon admitted that he possessed a sawed-off shotgun.

On the gun charge, Rondon could do 10 years in prison and be fined $250,000.

