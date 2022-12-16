Royce M. Pickert, 94, of Philadelphia

Royce M. Pickert, 94, of Pearl Street, passed away at home, Tuesday evening, December 13, 2022. (Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Royce M. Pickert, 94, of Pearl Street, passed away at home, Tuesday evening, December 13, 2022.

Born on May 23, 1928 in Sterlingville, NY, he was a son of Miles C. and Iva J. Merrick Pickert and was a 1949 graduate of Philadelphia High School.

After graduation he was a milk house man for The Borden Co., on the Elm Ridge Rd., Philadelphia, NY. Then he was drafted into the US Army in 1950 and was Honorably Discharged in 1956.

Royce married Margaret F. Weidinger on October 19, 1955 at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church. After 32-years of marriage, she passed away, November 26, 1987. Then he married Joanne E. LaPlant Prue on June 25, 1994 at the Indian River Baptist Church, Philadelphia, NY.

He worked for Sands Roofing, Antwerp, NY, for a time. He also delivered coal and fuel for Murphy’s Coal & Oil, Philadelphia, NY and worked as a custodian at Indian River Central Schools (the high school), retiring in 1990, after 20-years of service. After retiring, he stayed busy doing minor construction and carpentry with his longtime friend, Quentin Rudes.

Royce was a member of the Philadelphia American Legion and a 65-year member of the Philadelphia Fire Dept., where he was President for many years, and he also belonged to the Philadelphia Ambulance.

He enjoyed woodworking, camping, going to flea markets and mostly spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Joanne; four children, son, Kevin and Lorraine Pickert, Philadelphia, NY, daughter, Catherine and Charles Munro, daughter, Jennifer and John Stamp, Madison, VA, daughter, Tammy Mathews, Olean, NY; five grandchildren, Beau Pickert, Sara Pickert, Kaitlyn Meek, Joseph Stamp, and Madison “Maddie” Mathews; two brothers, Paul Pickert, Ceres, CA, and Gary Pickert and his companion, Evelyn Horton, Theresa, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, his first wife, Margaret, a brother, Lawrence Merrick and his Pomeranian dogs, Dolly and Princess, all passed away previously.

A Celebration of Life for Royce will be announced at a later date.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.