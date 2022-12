WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure off the coast will produce accumulating snow tonight and tomorrow. Expect lows overnight in the lower 30′s.

The snow continues tomorrow. Highs on Friday will be in the 30′s.

Saturday and Sunday will feature heavy lake effect snow, mainly on the Tug Hill. The lake effect snow will continue on Monday.

