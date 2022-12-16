Snowmobilers asked to be patient with groomers

TOWN OF MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - Snowmobilers will be anxious to get their sleds out on the Tug Hill with the snow that’s coming, but give it a little time so groomers can do their jobs.

As the snow starts to pile up, the owners of the Montague Inn are starting to prep for what they hope is a big weekend and the start of a successful sledding season.

“Very excited, we love the snow around here. We’re snowmobilers, a lot of us just the same. We love the area, we love the snow, and this is a great place to be if you love those things,” said owner Stephen Hennigan.

From early December through the end of March more than 10,000 miles of snowmobile trails will open up across New York state. With more than 100,000 registered riders, the industry brings nearly $85 million to the Tug Hill region according to a recent economic impact study.

“If it does come we are prepared as we sit right now for it. If we have to we will definitely bring in some extra help, and get people in where we can. Even if we have to make a trip to the grocery store the kitchen will still be on,” said Hennigan.

As Hennigan gets ready, Lewis County Association of Snowmobilers President Josh Leviker is pleading for patience, saying snowmobile clubs are ready to start grooming the trails.

“Just be patient. If you got to wait a week and it could be so-so riding and just seasonal road riding, and a week later it will be great riding where everything is groomed,” he said.

Leviker, Hennigan and snowmobilers near and far will be watching clubs’ websites for updates on how the trails are as the Tug Hill gets ready to welcome feet of new snow.

