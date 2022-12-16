TV Dinner: confetti scampi

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our favorite chef joined 7 News This Morning Friday with a festive holiday recipe for confetti scampi.

Watch Chef Manning make the dish by clicking on the picture above this note, and when you’re ready to try it yourself, here’s the recipe:

Ingredients:

1 16 oz. package linguine

1 cup chopped sweet red pepper

1 cup chopped green pepper

1/3 cup chopped onion

3 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/8 teaspoon pepper

¼ cup olive oil

2 lbs. peeled and deveined cooked shrimp

½ cup shredded parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Cook linguine according to package directions, Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, sauté the peppers, onion,, ,garlic and seasonings in oil until vegetables are tender.
  2. Add the shrimp: cook and stir 2-3 minutes longer or until heated through. Drain linguine; toss with shrimp mixture. Sprinkle with cheese.
  3. Serve over pasta or rice; warm or chilled.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected
Wake Up Weather
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
Probation officer accused of stalking, official misconduct
Winter Storm Warning
More snow warnings issued for region
Allis Chalmers tractors. A gathering of tractor enthusiasts will be held this summer in St....
Emily’s ag report: calling all tractor lovers

Latest News

Information about Saturday's Satna's workshop in Black River.
Happening this weekend: Santa’s Workshop
Nate Mashaw, who scored 19 points Thursday, is the first Heuvelton basketball player to hit the...
Morning sports: Mashaw hits 1,000
Actress May Irwin.
North Country History Lesson: famous on film
Wake Up Weather
Friday’s weather: we’re in it