TV Dinner: confetti scampi

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our favorite chef joined 7 News This Morning Friday with a festive holiday recipe for confetti scampi.

here's the recipe:

Ingredients:

1 16 oz. package linguine

1 cup chopped sweet red pepper

1 cup chopped green pepper

1/3 cup chopped onion

3 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/8 teaspoon pepper

¼ cup olive oil

2 lbs. peeled and deveined cooked shrimp

½ cup shredded parmesan cheese

Directions:

Cook linguine according to package directions, Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, sauté the peppers, onion,, ,garlic and seasonings in oil until vegetables are tender. Add the shrimp: cook and stir 2-3 minutes longer or until heated through. Drain linguine; toss with shrimp mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Serve over pasta or rice; warm or chilled.

