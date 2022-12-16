Using underwater treadmills for pets

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Underwater treadmills can be helpful for dogs and cats that have arthritis or are overweight.

Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practioner Jen Walck of VCA North Country Animal Hospital appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it.

She brought along her dog Cyclops and showed video of him using the underwater treadmill.

Watch the interview about to learn more about it.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected
Wake Up Weather
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
Probation officer accused of stalking, official misconduct
Winter Storm Warning
More snow warnings issued for region
Allis Chalmers tractors. A gathering of tractor enthusiasts will be held this summer in St....
Emily’s ag report: calling all tractor lovers

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Using underwater treadmills for pets
Stress and Sleep
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: confetti scampi
Information about Saturday's Satna's workshop in Black River.
Happening this weekend: Santa’s Workshop