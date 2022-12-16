Watertown braces for loss of hydro plant revenue

Turbines at Watertown's hydro plant
Turbines at Watertown's hydro plant(Source: WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - How does a city prepare to lose millions of dollars in revenue? That’s the reality in Watertown as a contract over the city’s hydroelectric power plant is set to expire in 2030.

It’s the third largest revenue source for the city behind sales and property tax: Watertown’s hydropower plant.

“Comparing it with how much things cost, it’s equal to about half our police department or half our fire department. So it’s an important part of our budget,” said Watertown City Manager Ken Mix.

But not for much longer. It’s a reality the city is facing as its hydropower deal with National Grid, which brought in about $5 million in revenue this year is set to expire at the end of the decade.

Right now, the plant generates electricity for city buildings. The excess is sold off to National Grid.

That electricity was sold this year at 26 cents per kilowatt hour even though market rates today are 3 to 4 cents per kilowatt hour.

That means National Grid is paying a lot more for the electricity than it’s worth. And without the deal, the hydro plant would barely hit $500,000 yearly in revenue for the city.

But options are in the works. One of them: buying electricity at a wholesale price and selling it to residents and businesses in the city which would cut about 10 percent from their electric bill.

At the same time, the city could sell the electricity generated from the hydro plant to the New York Independent System Operator, which manages the state’s electric grid when it’s needed.

“What it is is a win-win for both the city in generating new revenue and for the residents in saving money on their electric bill,” said City Council Member Cliff Olney.

But still, Mix says none of the options will make up for all the lost revenue when the deal expires. The city could still lose a couple of million dollars.

“Again, that will not produce as much income as we get now from the National Grid contract,” said Mix.

Olney says the hydro plant will be one of the first items of discussion for city council in the new year.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 16 inches of snow expected
Wake Up Weather
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
Probation officer accused of stalking, official misconduct
Winter Storm Warning
More snow warnings issued for region
Allis Chalmers tractors. A gathering of tractor enthusiasts will be held this summer in St....
Emily’s ag report: calling all tractor lovers

Latest News

This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son Rafael...
Rondon pleads guilty to gun charge
Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith
Watertown’s mayor told to ‘cease and desist’ with opposition to golf course deal
General Brown Central School bus
General Brown finds no threat to school safety after student’s remark
There are multiple reports of cars off roads, power outages and downed tree limbs in the...
Heavy wet snow causes downed trees, power outages, fender benders