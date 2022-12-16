William (“Bill”) Christopher O’Brien, 81, of Sea Girt, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 after an extended illness. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William (“Bill”) Christopher O’Brien, 81, of Sea Girt, New Jersey, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 after an extended illness.

Born in Watertown, New York, Bill grew up in Lowville, New York, the first son of the late Robert Francis and Ernestine Markham O’Brien. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School, after which he attended both college and graduate school. He also served for a time in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Bill enjoyed an illustrious career in publishing and corporate management spanning more than 40 years. Following graduation from Clarkson University, with a degree in chemical engineering, he first worked at Union Carbide in sales, technical service, and marketing roles. Deciding that wasn’t his future, Bill went on to receive an MBA from Columbia University and simultaneously followed his entrepreneurial instincts to join a fledgling publishing company, MBA Communications, launching a decades long career in the industry.

He eventually found his true calling as a publishing executive in the home entertainment industry. Bill helped launch consumer monthly Video Review and its sister business-to-business monthly Video Business, where he served as Publisher for 12 years, becoming a key influencer in the video and entertainment sector. Bill later went on to notable C-suite positions within Video Business’s parent company Reed Elsevier. At Reed Business Information he was President of Operations, exercising his skill at creating business efficiencies and was ultimately named Chairman of Reed Data Services. Bill was adept at managing publications and organizations while applying financial acumen to optimize growth and profitability. He was also a respected leader and mentor to many, with team members still speaking of him reverentially many years after their time as colleagues.

Bill counted among his proudest professional achievements co-founding the annual Video Hall of Fame charity gala. The yearly event recognized creative and business leaders in the video and entertainment industry while also raising, during his 15 years leading it, millions of dollars for Variety – The Children’s Charity. After he had retired, Bill himself was inducted into the Video Hall of Fame.

Bill was passionate about, and delighted in, all the many stages of his eclectic journey through life. Most recently, he enjoyed his retirement years tending his garden in Sea Girt, traveling around the world, honing his skills as an avid historian, completing (in his trademark green ink) The New York Times crossword puzzle every weekend, and sharing quality time and much laughter with his beloved family and friends.

Bill is survived by his wife Nancy Nolan, daughter Cara O’Brien, and son Liam O’Brien and his wife Amy Kincaid along with their two children. The eldest of nine siblings, Bill was predeceased by brother Richard O’Brien and leaves behind siblings David and wife Mary O’Brien, Mark and wife Mary Lee O’Brien, Michael O’Brien and husband Thomas Siekierski, John O’Brien, Deborah Bongiorno, Elizabeth and husband James Caraco, and Timothy and wife Carla O’Brien, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held in early January 2023 at a location on the New Jersey shore. Memorial donations may be made to Variety – The Children’s Charity to benefit the organization that Bill worked so hard to support for many years.

