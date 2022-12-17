Athlete of the Week: Augusta Boomhower

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a diver from Watertown who improved during the fall season to the point she won the Frontier League Championships. Her ability on the board earning her this week’s title.

Augusta Boomhower captured the Frontier League Championship this past season.

She recorded her best performance in that meet, improving over 60 points from the year before. The 11 dive performance showing that hard work and increased confidence goes a long way.

Augusta is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 17, 2022.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

