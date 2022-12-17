Carthage 7th grader raises $2,300 for Toys for Tots for his birthday

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Leo Bowline turned thirteen years old on December 7th. His wish was to give back to those in the North Country that aren’t as fortunate as he may be.

Leo raised $2,300 to buy presents to donate to Toys for Tots.

Family and friends helped him raised the money.

He started the tradition four years ago, and has worked with several different charity organizations including the food pantry, Salvation Army and Guitars for Vets. He had set out to raise $700 dollars, and every dollar donated was matched by mom and dad.

“I just bought a bunch of stuff for kids that are less fortunate. I raise money for my birthday instead of getting birthday presents. I feel really great when I do it, and my mind just thinks about how many people that I’ve helped,” said Carthage 7th grader Leo Bowline.

Leo looks to inspire others to join him in the efforts next year. His birthday party this year is also helping to try and “pay it forward” with any additional funds raised being donated to the Carthage Food Pantry.

