Ernest P. Csizsmar, 67, of Brantingham

BRANTINGHAM, New York (WWNY) - Ernest P. Csizsmar, 67, passed away peacefully at home on December 16, 2022. Born in Lowville, NY, Ernie grew up in Glenfield. He was the son of Paul L. Csizsmar and the late Eileen (Gibbs) Csizsmar. Ernie graduated from South Lewis Central School in 1974. He attended Canton ATC taking Mechanical Engineering.

Ernie’s passion was racing motorcycles. He started as a young man racing motocross around the state. Later in life he took up road racing a Vintage 125 Honda all over the country. He was the Vintage 125 World Champion in 2014 and 2015. He was also a national champion in 2016. After he retired from racing he still enjoyed going to the tracks in New Hampshire, Florida, Alabama, and many other places around the country to watch the races with his race friends.

Ernie worked as a carpenter and construction worker for most of his life. He was a man of all trades. His career included working at the paper mill in Lyons Falls, and as a carpenter at home and abroad where he worked for many years in Alaska and Florida. He worked on an oil rig in Louisiana and on the Adirondack Railroad during the 1980 Olympics. Later Ernie worked at the co-generation plant in Lyonsdale, and as a highway superintendent for the Town of Greig. Finally, Ernie worked for over 30 years at Barrett Paving in which he retired.

Ernie married his wife Susan in 1994 in Talkeetna, Alaska on the longest day of the year. They enjoyed a two week honeymoon visiting some of Ernie’s favorite locations in Alaska like Kennicott Mines, Chicken, Seward, Anchorage, and Dawson City in the Yukon Territories.

Ernie loved his son Paul and was recently helping him build a house. He was a wonderful father who took him camping and to various auto and motorcycle races. He always attended Paul’s milestone activities.

Ernie is survived by his wife Susan (Nostrant) Csizsmar, a son Paul S. Csizsmar and his companion MaKayla Gammon, his father Paul L. Csizsmar, a sister Paulette Palombo and her husband Frank Camillieri, a brother-in-law Andrew Hochreiter, nieces Alana Palombo and Krista (Patrick) Hipp, nephews Zachary Palombo and Kyle (Leo MuAl) Hochreiter and several great nieces and nephews along with many cousins. He was especially close to his friends Mark Boulier, Bill Godemann, John Flynn and cousin Joe Csizmar.

Ernie was predeceased by his mother Eileen (Gibbs) Csizsmar, a sister Elaine Hochreiter and his Uncle George who he had a close relationship with.

Calling hours will be at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A funeral service will be on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at

11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with the Reverend Bruce W. Chapman officiating. Spring burial will be in the Brantingham Cemetery. Everyone is invited to attend a reception at the 3-G Fire Dept. immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernie’s name can be made to the 3-G Fire Department, 6229 Blue Street, Glenfield, NY 13343 or to the Lewis County Search and Rescue, 7782 W. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. The Csizsmar family would like to thank both organizations and their responders. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

