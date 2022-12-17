Kathleen O. Wray, 75, of Winthrop passed away December 17, 2022 surrounded by family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen O. Wray, 75, of Winthrop passed away December 17, 2022 surrounded by family. Born on June 16, 1947 in Massena, NY to John F. and Ola M. (Gotham) McCarthy, Kathleen was the second of four children. She graduated from St. Lawrence Central Schools and went on to attend business school in Syracuse. She returned home to the North Country and married her childhood love, Howard B. Wray on January 27, 1968.

Together Howard and Kathleen built a home in Winthrop and had two daughters, Kimberly and Kelly. Kathleen, or Kathy to many, worked for 31 years as a data entry operator for St. Lawrence County in Canton, retiring in 2002. In retirement, the couple traveled in their motorhome across the country, experiencing many adventures along the way. Over the years she enjoyed camping, traveling, playing cards, and socializing with family and friends. Kathy served her community as an election volunteer annually for many years. In May 2022, at the age of 74, Kathy accomplished her lifelong dream of traveling to Ireland to explore her family heritage.

For many years, Kathy was very devoted to the care of her husband of 54 years, Howard, who passed away October 10, 2022. Kathleen is survived by daughters Kimberly (Michael) Mapley and Kelly (Kevin) Hill, grandchildren Zachery LeCuyer and Delainey LeCuyer (Joe Delaney), and great-granddaughter Izabelle Delaney. She is also survived by three brothers Jack, Tom, and Denny McCarthy, and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 3-5 pm at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop with a service immediately following at 5 pm. A small reception will be held at Pike’s Place (former K of C Hall) in Brasher Falls at 6 pm. A spring burial is planned for May 12, 2023 at 2 pm for Kathleen and Howard at Calvary Cemetery in Massena.Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Kathleen’s memory to Hope Lodge of Burlington, VT or AMVETS Post 282 in Potsdam.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.