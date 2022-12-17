Lake effect snow this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The nor’easter will wrap up later tonight, but lake effect snow will form during the day tomorrow. Expect some light snow overnight with lows near 30.

Lake effect snow will begin by mid morning on the Tug Hill tomorrow. Snow will be extremely heavy. Significant accumulations are likely.

Heavy lake effect snow will continue on Sunday for the Tug Hill.

