Randy J. Miller, 60, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Randy J. Miller, 60, of US Hwy 11, Potsdam, tragically passed away late Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at home.

Randy was born May 10, 1961, in Kirkville NY, son of Robert Miller and Shirley Fiacco.

Randy was a general contractor, owned and operated Randy Miller Construction with his team Mick, Allen, Adam, and Matt. He loved the casino, scratch tickets as well as TV. Randy would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it and cherished time with his granddaughter Maddison. He loved teaching her how to build things.

Randy is survived by his parents, Robert Miller of Dekalb and Shirley Fiacco (Marianne Bauer) of Massena; Cindy Miller of Potsdam; his children, Katelynn Miller and her daughter Maddison Miller of Potsdam; Randy Miller Jr (Stephanie) and their children, Korbyn, Kylie, Katrina, Noah and Tristin Miller of Canton; three sisters, Kelly (Ralph) Johnson of Madrid, Karen of Virginia and Shirley of Virginia; a brother Michael (Sandy) Miller of Virginia; a sister-in-law, Sandy Miller of Norwood as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother Benjamin “Dale” Miller and a sister in infancy, Maryanne Miller.

There will be no calling hours or services.

