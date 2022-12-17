Randy J. Miller, 60, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Randy J. Miller, 60, of US Hwy 11, Potsdam, tragically passed away late Tuesday, December 13,...
Randy J. Miller, 60, of US Hwy 11, Potsdam, tragically passed away late Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at home.(Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Randy J. Miller, 60, of US Hwy 11, Potsdam, tragically passed away late Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at home.

Randy was born May 10, 1961, in Kirkville NY, son of Robert Miller and Shirley Fiacco.

Randy was a general contractor, owned and operated Randy Miller Construction with his team Mick, Allen, Adam, and Matt. He loved the casino, scratch tickets as well as TV. Randy would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it and cherished time with his granddaughter Maddison. He loved teaching her how to build things.

Randy is survived by his parents, Robert Miller of Dekalb and Shirley Fiacco (Marianne Bauer) of Massena; Cindy Miller of Potsdam; his children, Katelynn Miller and her daughter Maddison Miller of Potsdam; Randy Miller Jr (Stephanie) and their children, Korbyn, Kylie, Katrina, Noah and Tristin Miller of Canton; three sisters, Kelly (Ralph) Johnson of Madrid, Karen of Virginia and Shirley of Virginia; a brother Michael (Sandy) Miller of Virginia; a sister-in-law, Sandy Miller of Norwood as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother Benjamin “Dale” Miller and a sister in infancy, Maryanne Miller.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam where memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

As part of his tour of the North Country Saturday, Santa Claus also made a stop in Black River.
Santa’s Workshop comes to life in Black River
Kathleen O. Wray, 75, of Winthrop passed away December 17, 2022 surrounded by family.
Kathleen O. Wray, 75, of Winthrop
Lining the streets, and wrapped around buildings in Alexandria Bay, folks and their four-legged...
Santa swings by Alex Bay with presents in tow for children
Leo Bowline turned thirteen years old on December 7th. His wish was to give back to those in...
Carthage 7th grader raises $2,300 for Toys for Tots for his birthday

Obituaries

WWNY Blast from the Past: 1998 reindeer farm
WWNY Blast from the Past: 1998 reindeer farm
WWNY Watertown’s fire chief not satisfied with NIOSH report into firefighter’s death
WWNY Watertown’s fire chief not satisfied with NIOSH report into firefighter’s death
WWNY Watertown braces for loss of hydro plant revenue
WWNY Snowmobilers asked to be patient with groomers
WWNY Heavy wet snow causes downed trees, power outages, fender benders
Snowmobiling
Snowmobilers asked to be patient with groomers