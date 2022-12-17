Santa’s Workshop comes to life in Black River

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - As part of his tour of the North Country Saturday, Santa Claus also made a stop in Black River.

The Bethany Masonic lodge was converted into Santa’s Workshop.

Folks of all ages were invited to stop by for cookie decorating, toy making alongside Santa’s elves, and some tasty treats.

Also at Santa’s workshop, a hot cocoa bar and Christmas ornament coloring. Santa and Mrs. Claus read some of their favorite holiday stories to guests, too.

One member of the lodge says the event was the Masons’ way of giving back to their community.

“So this for us is the best time of the year. Like the song says. We were excited to share our fraternity and let the community come here to spend time with us,” said Lodge Member Keven Cordero.

The event ran until 8 PM. The village is hosting a parade of lights culminating in the lighting of a Christmas tree.

