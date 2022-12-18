$19,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The New York Lottery announced Sunday one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the December 17th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $18,960.50, was purchased at the Stewart’s Shops at 1 North Main Street in Philadelphia.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket can check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

