$19,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Philadelphia

Lottery winner
Lottery winner(sagasan via Canva)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - The New York Lottery announced Sunday one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the December 17th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $18,960.50, was purchased at the Stewart’s Shops at 1 North Main Street in Philadelphia.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket can check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turbines at Watertown's hydro plant
Watertown braces for loss of hydro plant revenue
Electrocution
Horses electrocuted by downed power line
SUNY Potsdam
SUNY schools offer price match as enrollment drops
Snowmobiling
Snowmobilers asked to be patient with groomers
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

Latest News

A boys’ and girls’ doubleheader took place in Cape Vincent Saturday afternoon as the Thousand...
Saturday Sports: Coaches Versus Cancer twinbill takes place in Cape Vincent
Carthage 7th grader raises $2,300 for Toys for Tots for his birthday
Santa swings by Alex Bay with presents in tow for children
Saturday Sports: Coaches Versus Cancer twinbill takes place in Cape Vincent