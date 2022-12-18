Anna R. Hirschey, 96, of Glenfield and Croghan

Anna R. Hirschey, 96, formerly of Lovers Lane Road and Erie Canal Road, passed away at the Lewis County Health System Residential Healthcare Facility on Friday, December 16, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Anna R. Hirschey, 96, formerly of Lovers Lane Road and Erie Canal Road, passed away at the Lewis County Health System Residential Healthcare Facility on Friday, December 16, 2022.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Rev. Donald Manfred officiating. Spring burial will be in Glendale Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the Mass, at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Catholic Community of St. Peter’s, St. Mary’s and St. Hedwig’s, 5457 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367 or to St. Stephen’s Catholic Church Restoration Fund, P.O. Box 38, Croghan, NY 13327. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

She is survived by seven children and their spouses, Daniel (Kathy) Hirschey of Glenfield; Jeannine DaVia of Port Charlotte, FL; Douglas (Vicki) Hirschey of Glenfield; Charlene Burnham of Lowville; Candace (Robert) Kirch of Croghan; Dale (Charlene) Hirschey of Glenfield; Denise (Jeffrey) Lyng of Lowville; a brother and sister-in-law, Leroy (Marge) Schindler, Jr. of New Bremen; 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Anna was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, Nathan; a son-in-law, Bruce Burnham; three grandchildren, Melissa, Joshua and Little Joe; and a great-grandson, Matthew.

Anna was born on June 24, 1926 in Syracuse, NY, a daughter of the late Leroy Sr. and Regina Chartrand Schindler. She attended rural school in New Bremen. On June 28, 1947, she married Nathan W. Hirschey at St. Peter’s Church in New Bremen. Mr. Hirschey passed away on April 28, 2000. In her earlier years, Anna worked for Beaverite in Glenfield, as a cleaner at Henry’s Hotel in Lowville, and as a waitress at the Village Diner in Glenfield. She worked as a custodian for Jefferson – Lewis B.O.C.E.S until her retirement in 1990.

Anna was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Glenfield. She had a heart for people, especially anyone with special needs. She added them as a member of her extended family. Anna had so much love and kindness to share with whomever she passed. She was always the one that would brighten up the room at any gathering with her smile and fun personality. She loved all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with all her heart. Her family was everything. Anna loved camping and made many friends, playing cards and socializing. In her later years when she was no longer able to get out, she loved watching EWTN television station daily. She loved Sister Angelica.

