CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Beverly A. Kerr, 62, formerly of Louisville, passed away on December 13, 2022 at her son’s home while under the care of Hospice.

Beverly was born September 10, 1960 in Topton, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Robert and Carmel Taylor. She graduated from high school and later married Christopher Kerr on January 19, 1984. He later predeceased her on July 17, 2017.

Beverly enjoyed snowmobiling and working around the yard. She also enjoyed being on the boat and listening to music.

Beverly is survived by her children, Christian (Kevin) McPartlin of Quincy, MA, Josh (Amanda) Kerr of Canton; six grandchildren, Ethyn, Devin and Aydin McPartlin; Bella, Cole, and Aubrie Kerr and a sister, Pamela Westendorp.

She was predeceased by a daughter, Amanda Kerr; a brother, Ronnie Taylor and a sister Melissia Killey.

Services will be held privately for the family.

Memorial contributions in Beverly’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam where condolences and memories may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonseymour.com

