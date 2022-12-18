Everett W. Corliss, 87, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully at his home where he was being cared for by his family and his personal caretaker, Maddie, and with the assistance of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Everett W. Corliss, 87, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully at his home where he was being cared for by his family and his personal caretaker, Maddie, and with the assistance of Hospice of Jefferson County.

He was born on October 8, 1935 in Newberry, VT, son of William A. and Jennie E. (Thurston) Corliss. He graduated from Newbury High School in Newbury, VT. During high school he was a milk tester for DHIA for four years and worked at Camp Farwell for three summers.

He entered the US Army on September 18, 1956 in Manchester, NH. While serving in the military he was a Radio Specialist for the Signal Corp. He was honorably discharged as a SP4 on August 31, 1962 and he received an Army Good Conduct Medal.

Everett married Theta F. Rich on May 22, 1960 in Saratoga Springs, NY. The couple lived with their four daughters in Clifton, Utica, Little Falls and Richville, NY before settling in Dexter.

Following his military service, he attended Jefferson Community College where took courses for Real Estate Appraisal. He also took week-long courses at St John’s Fisher, Harvard University, Dartmouth College, and Cornell University. He also continued his education by taking several various courses with NYDEA.

Everett worked for America Finance Corp for 18 years and Jefferson County Real Property Tax Department for 21 years, retiring in 2000.

He was very involved with many organizations in his communities where he resided over the years. He was a member of the Greenfield Center Fire Department, a trustee at the YMCA in Little Falls, NY, member of the Moose Club in Little Falls, NY and Gouverneur, NY, former member of the Watertown Elks Lodge #496, member of the Dexter Citizens Committee, was treasurer and president of the Brownville Fish and Game Club, treasurer and president of the Dexter Rod and Gun Club, member of the Jefferson County Sport Fish Advisory Board, treasurer and president of the Federated Sportsmen’s Club of Jefferson County, member of the Goose Pond Club in Harrisville, and member of the Dexter American Legion.

Everett joined the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department in October of 1970. He served as department Commissioner in 1972, Treasurer from 1973 to 1976, Assistant Fire Chief from 1977to 1978 and Fire Chief from 1979 to 1980. Everett was known for his calm mode of operation during incidents. He also had the honor of being Fire Chief during the time the Ramblers Firematic Drill Team was gaining popularity during the summer tournament schedule. Keeping the Drill Team in line was quite an undertaking for a chief during these times. Everett was Fireman of the Year in 1986.

Everett’s devotion to the community was not just the fire department. He served on many community committees while supporting a family and enjoying his love of fishing, hunting and outdoor activities. He was chairman and coordinator for the Riverfest Salmon Derby in Dexter, NY. He and his wife were honored with Citizens of the Year in 1996.

He loved tinkering in his garage and was constantly coming to the rescue for his four daughters. He could be found at the Dexter Diner every morning solving the world’s problems “gossiping” with his many minions.

Among his survivors are his four daughters, Renee Semeraro, Oakville, CT, Karen Velazquez, Dexter, NY, Carol and Craig Greene, Dexter, NY and Lori Rieves, Dexter, NY; 9 grandchildren, Travis Ryan, Joseph Taylor, Tarah (Eric) Pawloski, Krista Taylor, Robert Semeraro, Kelli Velazquez and her husband Trevor Lambert, Shelby (James) Plummer, Kerstain Rieves and her fiancé Adam Rhouda and Dominic Semeraro; and he was blessed with five great grandchildren, Quinn Taylor, Scout Lambert, Oline Taylor, Jack and Edward Pawloski,; a sister in law, Caye Rich, Watertown, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his beloved wife Theta Corliss on May 7, 2018 and a brother and sister-in-law, Earl L. and Donna Corliss; a brother-in-law, Stephen Rich; a son-in-law, Mark Velazquez.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday December 21st at the Johnson Funeral Home. The Dexter Volunteer Fire Department will be holding the Bell Ceremony at 5 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 22nd at the Airport Christian Fellowship Church, NYS Rte. 12 F Dexter, NY at

Burial with military honors will be in the spring at the Dexter Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Brownville Rod and Gun Club or to the Dexter Fire Department.

Online condolences may be made to www.dexterfuneralhome.com.

