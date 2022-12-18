Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Lyons Falls

Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Laura Street, passed away at his home early Saturday morning, December 17, 2022, under the loving care of his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. Beck, 83, of Laura Street, passed away at his home early Saturday morning, December 17, 2022, under the loving care of his family.

Frederick was born on February 7, 1939 in Lowville, a son of the late Donald and Evelyn Sullivan Beck. He graduated from Port Leyden High School in 1957, and served in the military police of the U.S. Army for two years. On June 30, 1962, he married Jean Marie Benedict at the Turin United Methodist Church. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage in June 2022. Fred worked in the control department for Georgia Pacific and Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper for 37 years.

Mr. Beck was a member of Turin United Methodist Church. He was a life member of Boonville Elks Lodge 2158, and a 30 year member of the Lyons Falls Fire Department. Fred was an avid hunter, and was a life member of Copper Creek Hunting Club and Bucktail Camp. He was a member of the papermakers bowling tournament, and was an assistant coach for farm league baseball. Fred enjoyed playing golf at Brantingham, and participated in the yearly Mattawan/Bucktail Golf Invitational. He worked with Barney Gaffney in the beer stand for the Lyons Falls Fireman’s field days. He loved to play cards. He was also a member of the Moose River Fish and Game Club.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jean; his children, Pamela Beck-Harvey of Boonville, NY; Joseph Beck of Corning, NY; his grandchildren, Brittany Sprowell (Will) of Port Leyden, NY; David Beck, Bella Beck and Sarah Beck, all of Woodgate, NY; three great-grandchildren, Kallie Bauter, Kaylen (Sam) Sprowell, and William Sprowell; his brother, Ronald Beck of Beaver Falls; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his favorite pets, Winston, Daisy and Stella. Fred was predeceased by his parents, and by a sister-in-law, Susan Beck.

In keeping with Fred’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held in the spring in Wildwood Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, PO Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

