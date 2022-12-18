Heavy lake effect snow on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down into the 20s with lake effect focused South of Watertown.

Sunday highs will be in the lower 30s with lake effect snow in Southern Jefferson County and Lewis County. Snow accumulation will likely reach 3 to 4 feet by Monday on the Tug Hill.

Monday lake effect will come to an end with highs in the lower 30s.

Tuesday will be a dry day with highs in the upper 20s.

Wednesday will also be dry with highs in the lower 30s.

We will then start to watch another impactful storm system to end next week and into Christmas weekend.

