Individual rescued from the Black River Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An individual was rescued from the Black River Sunday afternoon.

The Watertown Fire Department, along with assistance from the city police department, and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services rescued them.

A passer-by witnessed the person jump off of the Mill Street Bridge into the river and reported the sighting to the police.

At this time, we can report that the individual did not sustain any major injuries and is being evaluated by medical professionals.

7 News was able to speak with City of Watertown Battalion Chief Tucker Wiley after the rescue was successful completed.

“We try and go two different ways in case something doesn’t work. So, we had two guys in harnesses on the Mill Street bridge. We had P.D. shut down traffic. They were in harnesses ready to go over, and then we came to the Whitewater rafting area. We used their launch site to put in our boat. We were able to do that. That was a little bit safer than going straight up with someone who is not used to repelling. So, we got him out with a boat from the whitewater rafting area,” said Wiley.

